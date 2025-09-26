Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, MFA Financial and Kilroy Realty

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/25, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT), MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA), and Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 10/10/25, MFA Financial, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 10/31/25, and Kilroy Realty Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 10/8/25. As a percentage of FBRT's recent stock price of $11.23, this dividend works out to approximately 3.16%, so look for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc to trade 3.16% lower — all else being equal — when FBRT shares open for trading on 9/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for MFA to open 3.75% lower in price and for KRC to open 1.25% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBRT, MFA, and KRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



MFA Financial, Inc. (Symbol: MFA):



Kilroy Realty Corp (Symbol: KRC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.64% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, 15.02% for MFA Financial, Inc., and 4.98% for Kilroy Realty Corp.

In Friday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently up about 0.4%, MFA Financial, Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Kilroy Realty Corp shares are off about 0.8% on the day.

