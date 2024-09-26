Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Broadstone Net Lease and Sun Communities

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT), Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL), and Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 10/10/24, Broadstone Net Lease Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.29 on 10/15/24, and Sun Communities Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.94 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of FBRT's recent stock price of $13.18, this dividend works out to approximately 2.69%, so look for shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc to trade 2.69% lower — all else being equal — when FBRT shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for BNL to open 1.55% lower in price and for SUI to open 0.68% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBRT, BNL, and SUI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT):



Broadstone Net Lease Inc (Symbol: BNL):



Sun Communities Inc (Symbol: SUI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.77% for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc, 6.22% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc, and 2.73% for Sun Communities Inc.

In Thursday trading, Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently off about 2.4%, Broadstone Net Lease Inc shares are off about 0.8%, and Sun Communities Inc shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

