Ex-Dividend Reminder: Franco-Nevada, Ryerson Holding and Alamos Gold

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/24, Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV), Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI), and Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Franco-Nevada Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/19/24, Ryerson Holding Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.1875 on 12/19/24, and Alamos Gold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.025 on 12/19/24. As a percentage of FNV's recent stock price of $121.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.30%, so look for shares of Franco-Nevada Corp to trade 0.30% lower — all else being equal — when FNV shares open for trading on 12/5/24. Similarly, investors should look for RYI to open 0.74% lower in price and for AGI to open 0.13% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNV, RYI, and AGI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV):



Ryerson Holding Corp (Symbol: RYI):



Alamos Gold Inc (Symbol: AGI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.19% for Franco-Nevada Corp, 2.94% for Ryerson Holding Corp, and 0.54% for Alamos Gold Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently down about 1%, Ryerson Holding Corp shares are down about 0.9%, and Alamos Gold Inc shares are off about 1.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Microchip Technology 13F Filers

 PDO Videos

 BUD Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.