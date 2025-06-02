Markets
FNCTF

Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, PVH and Royal Caribbean Group

June 02, 2025 — 09:58 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/25, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.45 on 6/5/25, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/25/25, and Royal Caribbean Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/3/25. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $14.80, this dividend works out to approximately 3.04%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 3.04% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 6/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.04% lower in price and for RCL to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, PVH, and RCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):

FNCTF+Dividend+History+Chart

PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):

PVH+Dividend+History+Chart

Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL):

RCL+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.08% for France Telecom, 0.18% for PVH Corp, and 1.17% for Royal Caribbean Group.

In Monday trading, France Telecom shares are currently off about 0.5%, PVH Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Royal Caribbean Group shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Utilities Stocks
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFLY
 AMID Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Cheap Utilities Stocks-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFLY-> AMID Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FNCTF
PVH
RCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.