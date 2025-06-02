Ex-Dividend Reminder: France Telecom, PVH and Royal Caribbean Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/4/25, France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF), PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), and Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. France Telecom will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.45 on 6/5/25, PVH Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0375 on 6/25/25, and Royal Caribbean Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 7/3/25. As a percentage of FNCTF's recent stock price of $14.80, this dividend works out to approximately 3.04%, so look for shares of France Telecom to trade 3.04% lower — all else being equal — when FNCTF shares open for trading on 6/4/25. Similarly, investors should look for PVH to open 0.04% lower in price and for RCL to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNCTF, PVH, and RCL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

France Telecom (Symbol: FNCTF):



PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH):



Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 6.08% for France Telecom, 0.18% for PVH Corp, and 1.17% for Royal Caribbean Group.

In Monday trading, France Telecom shares are currently off about 0.5%, PVH Corp shares are off about 1.2%, and Royal Caribbean Group shares are up about 1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Cheap Utilities Stocks

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding NFLY

 AMID Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.