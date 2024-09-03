Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fox, The Cigna Group and STERIS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/4/24, Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA), The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI), and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fox Corp will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.27 on 9/25/24, The Cigna Group will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.40 on 9/19/24, and STERIS plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.57 on 9/20/24. As a percentage of FOXA's recent stock price of $41.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Fox Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when FOXA shares open for trading on 9/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for CI to open 0.39% lower in price and for STE to open 0.24% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FOXA, CI, and STE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fox Corp (Symbol: FOXA):



The Cigna Group (Symbol: CI):



STERIS plc (Symbol: STE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.31% for Fox Corp, 1.55% for The Cigna Group, and 0.95% for STERIS plc.

In Tuesday trading, Fox Corp shares are currently up about 0.7%, The Cigna Group shares are up about 0.2%, and STERIS plc shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

