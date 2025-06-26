Ex-Dividend Reminder: Four Corners Property Trust, Safehold and BancFirst

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE), and BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.355 on 7/15/25, Safehold Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.177 on 7/15/25, and BancFirst Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 7/15/25. As a percentage of FCPT's recent stock price of $26.94, this dividend works out to approximately 1.32%, so look for shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc to trade 1.32% lower — all else being equal — when FCPT shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for SAFE to open 1.17% lower in price and for BANF to open 0.37% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCPT, SAFE, and BANF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):



Safehold Inc (Symbol: SAFE):



BancFirst Corp. (Symbol: BANF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.27% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc, 4.68% for Safehold Inc, and 1.50% for BancFirst Corp..

In Thursday trading, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently off about 2.3%, Safehold Inc shares are off about 3%, and BancFirst Corp. shares are off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PSJ Split History

 ETFs Holding BP

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding KEY



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.