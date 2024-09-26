News & Insights

Markets
FCPT

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Four Corners Property Trust, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and Host Hotels & Resorts

September 26, 2024 — 10:22 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/30/24, Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Four Corners Property Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.345 on 10/15/24, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 10/15/24, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 10/15/24. As a percentage of FCPT's recent stock price of $29.56, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Four Corners Property Trust Inc to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when FCPT shares open for trading on 9/30/24. Similarly, investors should look for PEB to open 0.07% lower in price and for HST to open 1.10% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FCPT, PEB, and HST, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT):

FCPT+Dividend+History+Chart

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB):

PEB+Dividend+History+Chart

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: HST):

HST+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.67% for Four Corners Property Trust Inc, 0.30% for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, and 4.39% for Host Hotels & Resorts Inc.

In Thursday trading, Four Corners Property Trust Inc shares are currently down about 0.5%, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are down about 3.4%, and Host Hotels & Resorts Inc shares are down about 2.5% on the day.

Stocks mentioned

FCPT
PEB
HST

