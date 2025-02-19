Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortune Brands Innovations, Cummins and Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN), Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI), and Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (Symbol: LUCK) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortune Brands Innovations Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/12/25, Cummins, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.82 on 3/6/25, and Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 3/7/25. As a percentage of FBIN's recent stock price of $68.35, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Fortune Brands Innovations Inc to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when FBIN shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for CMI to open 0.48% lower in price and for LUCK to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBIN, CMI, and LUCK, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortune Brands Innovations Inc (Symbol: FBIN):



Cummins, Inc. (Symbol: CMI):



Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp (Symbol: LUCK):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.46% for Fortune Brands Innovations Inc, 1.92% for Cummins, Inc., and 1.91% for Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Fortune Brands Innovations Inc shares are currently down about 0.9%, Cummins, Inc. shares are up about 1.4%, and Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp shares are off about 6% on the day.

