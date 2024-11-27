Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fortive, Tennant and Watts Water Technologies

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV), Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC), and Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fortive Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.08 on 12/27/24, Tennant Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.295 on 12/16/24, and Watts Water Technologies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of FTV's recent stock price of $78.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.10%, so look for shares of Fortive Corp to trade 0.10% lower — all else being equal — when FTV shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for TNC to open 0.33% lower in price and for WTS to open 0.20% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FTV, TNC, and WTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fortive Corp (Symbol: FTV):



Tennant Co. (Symbol: TNC):



Watts Water Technologies Inc (Symbol: WTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.41% for Fortive Corp, 1.33% for Tennant Co., and 0.80% for Watts Water Technologies Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Fortive Corp shares are currently off about 0.9%, Tennant Co. shares are down about 2.8%, and Watts Water Technologies Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 PAM Historical Stock Prices

 MFNC market cap history

 FWLT Options Chain



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.