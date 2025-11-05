Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, Unilever and Lithia Motors

November 05, 2025 — 10:25 am EST

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), Unilever plc (Symbol: UL), and Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/1/25, Unilever plc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.5258 on 12/5/25, and Lithia Motors Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.55 on 11/21/25. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $12.79, this dividend works out to approximately 1.17%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.17% lower — all else being equal — when F shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for UL to open 0.86% lower in price and for LAD to open 0.18% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, UL, and LAD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):

F+Dividend+History+Chart

Unilever plc (Symbol: UL):

UL+Dividend+History+Chart

Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD):

LAD+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 4.69% for Ford Motor Co., 3.46% for Unilever plc, and 0.74% for Lithia Motors Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 1.7%, Unilever plc shares are up about 0.2%, and Lithia Motors Inc shares are off about 3.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

