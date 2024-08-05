Ex-Dividend Reminder: Ford Motor, FirstEnergy and JBG SMITH Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/7/24, Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F), FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE), and JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Ford Motor Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/3/24, FirstEnergy Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.425 on 9/1/24, and JBG SMITH Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.175 on 8/21/24. As a percentage of F's recent stock price of $10.03, this dividend works out to approximately 1.50%, so look for shares of Ford Motor Co. to trade 1.50% lower — all else being equal — when F shares open for trading on 8/7/24. Similarly, investors should look for FE to open 1.00% lower in price and for JBGS to open 1.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for F, FE, and JBGS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Ford Motor Co. (Symbol: F):



FirstEnergy Corp (Symbol: FE):



JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.98% for Ford Motor Co., 3.98% for FirstEnergy Corp, and 4.36% for JBG SMITH Properties.

In Monday trading, Ford Motor Co. shares are currently down about 6.2%, FirstEnergy Corp shares are off about 0.1%, and JBG SMITH Properties shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

