Ex-Dividend Reminder: FNB, Regions Financial and Goldman Sachs Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB), Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF), and Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FNB Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.12 on 3/16/26, Regions Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.265 on 4/1/26, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $4.50 on 3/30/26. As a percentage of FNB's recent stock price of $17.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of FNB Corp to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when FNB shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for RF to open 0.91% lower in price and for GS to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNB, RF, and GS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FNB Corp (Symbol: FNB):



Regions Financial Corp (Symbol: RF):



Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Symbol: GS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.69% for FNB Corp, 3.66% for Regions Financial Corp, and 1.95% for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

In Thursday trading, FNB Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, Regions Financial Corp shares are up about 2%, and Goldman Sachs Group Inc shares are up about 2.1% on the day.

