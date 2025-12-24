Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve, Southwest Airlines and CTS

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/26/25, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV), and CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 1/9/26, Southwest Airlines Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 1/16/26, and CTS Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.04 on 1/23/26. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $71.24, this dividend works out to approximately 0.29%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.29% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 12/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for LUV to open 0.43% lower in price and for CTS to open 0.09% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, LUV, and CTS, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



Southwest Airlines Co (Symbol: LUV):



CTS Corp (Symbol: CTS):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.18% for Flowserve Corp, 1.73% for Southwest Airlines Co, and 0.36% for CTS Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently down about 0.5%, Southwest Airlines Co shares are down about 1.6%, and CTS Corp shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 LVTX YTD Return

 VTNR Options Chain

 MNDO Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.