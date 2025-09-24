Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve Corp, Korn Ferry and Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/26/25, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY), and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 10/10/25, Korn Ferry will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.48 on 10/15/25, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.228 on 10/27/25. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $56.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.37%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.37% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 9/26/25. Similarly, investors should look for KFY to open 0.66% lower in price and for CP to open 0.31% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, KFY, and CP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



Korn Ferry (Symbol: KFY):



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.49% for Flowserve Corp, 2.65% for Korn Ferry, and 1.23% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd.

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently off about 0.7%, Korn Ferry shares are off about 0.7%, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are down about 0.7% on the day.

