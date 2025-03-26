Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flowserve, Canadian Pacific Kansas City and ICF International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/28/25, Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS), Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP), and ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flowserve Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 4/11/25, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 4/28/25, and ICF International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.14 on 4/14/25. As a percentage of FLS's recent stock price of $52.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.40%, so look for shares of Flowserve Corp to trade 0.40% lower — all else being equal — when FLS shares open for trading on 3/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for CP to open 0.26% lower in price and for ICFI to open 0.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLS, CP, and ICFI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flowserve Corp (Symbol: FLS):



Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd (Symbol: CP):



ICF International Inc (Symbol: ICFI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 1.60% for Flowserve Corp, 1.05% for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd, and 0.67% for ICF International Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Flowserve Corp shares are currently trading flat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd shares are off about 1.2%, and ICF International Inc shares are off about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 ETF Finder

 BVH market cap history

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding MACQ



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.