Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, WK Kellogg and Home Depot

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/29/24, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG), and Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 9/12/24, WK Kellogg Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 9/13/24, and Home Depot Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.25 on 9/12/24. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $27.31, this dividend works out to approximately 2.75%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 2.75% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 8/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for KLG to open 0.88% lower in price and for HD to open 0.60% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, KLG, and HD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):



WK Kellogg Co (Symbol: KLG):



Home Depot Inc (Symbol: HD):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 10.98% for Flex LNG Ltd, 3.51% for WK Kellogg Co, and 2.41% for Home Depot Inc.

In Tuesday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently off about 0.1%, WK Kellogg Co shares are up about 2.7%, and Home Depot Inc shares are off about 0.4% on the day.

