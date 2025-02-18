Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Energizer Holdings and Thomson Reuters Corp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/20/25, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR), and Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 3/5/25, Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 3/13/25, and Thomson Reuters Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.595 on 3/10/25. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $24.84, this dividend works out to approximately 3.02%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 3.02% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 2/20/25. Similarly, investors should look for ENR to open 0.97% lower in price and for TRI to open 0.34% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, ENR, and TRI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):



Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



Thomson Reuters Corp (Symbol: TRI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 12.08% for Flex LNG Ltd, 3.87% for Energizer Holdings Inc, and 1.37% for Thomson Reuters Corp.

In Tuesday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 0.5%, Energizer Holdings Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and Thomson Reuters Corp shares are off about 2.9% on the day.

