News & Insights

Markets
FLNG

Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Algoma Steel Group and Energizer Holdings

November 25, 2024 — 09:56 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/24, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/16/24, Algoma Steel Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/27/24, and Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $26.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.85%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 2.85% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 11/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASTL to open 0.44% lower in price and for ENR to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, ASTL, and ENR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):

FLNG+Dividend+History+Chart

Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL):

ASTL+Dividend+History+Chart

Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):

ENR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.39% for Flex LNG Ltd, 1.78% for Algoma Steel Group Inc, and 3.13% for Energizer Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Algoma Steel Group Inc shares are down about 1%, and Energizer Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon
 MDYV Average Annual Return
 SCHF Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon -> MDYV Average Annual Return -> SCHF Average Annual Return -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FLNG
ASTL
ENR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.