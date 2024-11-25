Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flex LNG, Algoma Steel Group and Energizer Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/27/24, Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG), Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL), and Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flex LNG Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.75 on 12/16/24, Algoma Steel Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.05 on 12/27/24, and Energizer Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.30 on 12/12/24. As a percentage of FLNG's recent stock price of $26.34, this dividend works out to approximately 2.85%, so look for shares of Flex LNG Ltd to trade 2.85% lower — all else being equal — when FLNG shares open for trading on 11/27/24. Similarly, investors should look for ASTL to open 0.44% lower in price and for ENR to open 0.78% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLNG, ASTL, and ENR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flex LNG Ltd (Symbol: FLNG):



Algoma Steel Group Inc (Symbol: ASTL):



Energizer Holdings Inc (Symbol: ENR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 11.39% for Flex LNG Ltd, 1.78% for Algoma Steel Group Inc, and 3.13% for Energizer Holdings Inc.

In Monday trading, Flex LNG Ltd shares are currently up about 0.6%, Algoma Steel Group Inc shares are down about 1%, and Energizer Holdings Inc shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Stocks Held By Louis Bacon

 MDYV Average Annual Return

 SCHF Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.