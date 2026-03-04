Ex-Dividend Reminder: Flagstar Bank, National Association, Universal Insurance Holdings and WesBanco

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/6/26, Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG), Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE), and WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Flagstar Bank, National Association will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.01 on 3/17/26, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/13/26, and WesBanco Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 4/1/26. As a percentage of FLG's recent stock price of $12.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.08%, so look for shares of Flagstar Bank, National Association to trade 0.08% lower — all else being equal — when FLG shares open for trading on 3/6/26. Similarly, investors should look for UVE to open 0.44% lower in price and for WSBC to open 1.08% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FLG, UVE, and WSBC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Flagstar Bank, National Association (Symbol: FLG):



Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE):



WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.31% for Flagstar Bank, National Association, 1.78% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, and 4.31% for WesBanco Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Flagstar Bank, National Association shares are currently trading flat, Universal Insurance Holdings Inc shares are off about 1%, and WesBanco Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

