Ex-Dividend Reminder: FirstService, OR Royalties and Mondelez International

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/30/25, FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV), OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR), and Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FirstService Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 7/8/25, OR Royalties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.055 on 7/15/25, and Mondelez International Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 7/14/25. As a percentage of FSV's recent stock price of $171.37, this dividend works out to approximately 0.16%, so look for shares of FirstService Corp to trade 0.16% lower — all else being equal — when FSV shares open for trading on 6/30/25. Similarly, investors should look for OR to open 0.22% lower in price and for MDLZ to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FSV, OR, and MDLZ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FirstService Corp (Symbol: FSV):



OR Royalties Inc (Symbol: OR):



Mondelez International Inc (Symbol: MDLZ):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.64% for FirstService Corp, 0.86% for OR Royalties Inc, and 2.79% for Mondelez International Inc.

In Thursday trading, FirstService Corp shares are currently off about 3.4%, OR Royalties Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and Mondelez International Inc shares are down about 1.7% on the day.

