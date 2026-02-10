Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Mid Bancshares, S & T Bancorp and Zions Bancorporation

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/12/26, First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH), S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA), and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Mid Bancshares Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 2/27/26, S & T Bancorp Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 2/26/26, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 2/19/26. As a percentage of FMBH's recent stock price of $44.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.57%, so look for shares of First Mid Bancshares Inc to trade 0.57% lower — all else being equal — when FMBH shares open for trading on 2/12/26. Similarly, investors should look for STBA to open 0.81% lower in price and for ZION to open 0.69% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FMBH, STBA, and ZION, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Mid Bancshares Inc (Symbol: FMBH):



S & T Bancorp Inc (Symbol: STBA):



Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (Symbol: ZION):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.27% for First Mid Bancshares Inc, 3.25% for S & T Bancorp Inc, and 2.76% for Zions Bancorporation, N.A..

In Tuesday trading, First Mid Bancshares Inc shares are currently off about 1%, S & T Bancorp Inc shares are up about 0.3%, and Zions Bancorporation, N.A. shares are off about 0.2% on the day.

