Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Merchants, Mercantile Bank and Universal Insurance Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/5/25, First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME), Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM), and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Merchants Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.36 on 12/19/25, Mercantile Bank Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.38 on 12/17/25, and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/12/25. As a percentage of FRME's recent stock price of $36.79, this dividend works out to approximately 0.98%, so look for shares of First Merchants Corp to trade 0.98% lower — all else being equal — when FRME shares open for trading on 12/5/25. Similarly, investors should look for MBWM to open 0.82% lower in price and for UVE to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRME, MBWM, and UVE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Merchants Corp (Symbol: FRME):



Mercantile Bank Corp. (Symbol: MBWM):



Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (Symbol: UVE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.91% for First Merchants Corp, 3.27% for Mercantile Bank Corp., and 1.96% for Universal Insurance Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Merchants Corp shares are currently down about 1%, Mercantile Bank Corp. shares are down about 0.2%, and Universal Insurance Holdings Inc shares are down about 0.5% on the day.

