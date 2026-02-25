Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Majestic Silver, Dow and Matador Resources

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/27/26, First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG), Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), and Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Majestic Silver Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.0083 on 3/16/26, Dow Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.35 on 3/13/26, and Matador Resources Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.375 on 3/10/26. As a percentage of AG's recent stock price of $29.51, this dividend works out to approximately 0.03%, so look for shares of First Majestic Silver Corp to trade 0.03% lower — all else being equal — when AG shares open for trading on 2/27/26. Similarly, investors should look for DOW to open 1.13% lower in price and for MTDR to open 0.74% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AG, DOW, and MTDR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Majestic Silver Corp (Symbol: AG):



Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW):



Matador Resources Co (Symbol: MTDR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.11% for First Majestic Silver Corp, 4.51% for Dow Inc, and 2.97% for Matador Resources Co.

In Wednesday trading, First Majestic Silver Corp shares are currently up about 3.2%, Dow Inc shares are up about 2.5%, and Matador Resources Co shares are down about 1.2% on the day.

