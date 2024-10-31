Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Interstate BancSystem, WestAmerica Bancorporation and Citigroup

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/4/24, First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK), WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC), and Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Interstate BancSystem Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.47 on 11/14/24, WestAmerica Bancorporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 11/15/24, and Citigroup Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 11/22/24. As a percentage of FIBK's recent stock price of $31.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of First Interstate BancSystem Inc to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when FIBK shares open for trading on 11/4/24. Similarly, investors should look for WABC to open 0.84% lower in price and for C to open 0.87% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIBK, WABC, and C, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Interstate BancSystem Inc (Symbol: FIBK):



WestAmerica Bancorporation (Symbol: WABC):



Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 5.95% for First Interstate BancSystem Inc, 3.35% for WestAmerica Bancorporation, and 3.47% for Citigroup Inc.

In Thursday trading, First Interstate BancSystem Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, WestAmerica Bancorporation shares are up about 1.1%, and Citigroup Inc shares are off about 0.3% on the day.

