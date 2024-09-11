Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Prosperity Bancshares and Crown Castle

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/13/24, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB), and Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 10/1/24, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.56 on 10/1/24, and Crown Castle Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.565 on 9/30/24. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $15.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 9/13/24. Similarly, investors should look for PB to open 0.78% lower in price and for CCI to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHN, PB, and CCI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (Symbol: PB):



Crown Castle Inc (Symbol: CCI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.88% for First Horizon Corp, 3.11% for Prosperity Bancshares Inc., and 5.22% for Crown Castle Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Horizon Corp shares are currently down about 1.5%, Prosperity Bancshares Inc. shares are off about 0.6%, and Crown Castle Inc shares are up about 2% on the day.

