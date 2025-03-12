Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Merchants Bancorp and Cadence Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/14/25, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN), and Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 4/1/25, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 4/1/25, and Cadence Bank will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.275 on 4/1/25. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $18.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 3/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for MBIN to open 0.28% lower in price and for CADE to open 0.93% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHN, MBIN, and CADE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):



Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) (Symbol: MBIN):



Cadence Bank (Symbol: CADE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.30% for First Horizon Corp, 1.10% for Merchants Bancorp (Indiana), and 3.73% for Cadence Bank.

In Wednesday trading, First Horizon Corp shares are currently up about 2.8%, Merchants Bancorp (Indiana) shares are down about 1%, and Cadence Bank shares are up about 1.2% on the day.

