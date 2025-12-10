Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Horizon, Chubb and Broadridge Financial Solutions

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/12/25, First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN), Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB), and Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Horizon Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 1/2/26, Chubb Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.97 on 1/2/26, and Broadridge Financial Solutions will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.975 on 1/5/26. As a percentage of FHN's recent stock price of $22.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of First Horizon Corp to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when FHN shares open for trading on 12/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for CB to open 0.32% lower in price and for BR to open 0.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHN, CB, and BR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Horizon Corp (Symbol: FHN):

FHN+Dividend+History+Chart

Chubb Ltd (Symbol: CB):

CB+Dividend+History+Chart

Broadridge Financial Solutions (Symbol: BR):

BR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.63% for First Horizon Corp, 1.29% for Chubb Ltd, and 1.73% for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

In Wednesday trading, First Horizon Corp shares are currently up about 0.2%, Chubb Ltd shares are up about 1.3%, and Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are down about 1% on the day.

