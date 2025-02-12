Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Hawaiian, Artisan Partners Asset Management and Veritex Holdings

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/14/25, First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB), Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM), and Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Hawaiian Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.26 on 2/28/25, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.84 on 2/28/25, and Veritex Holdings Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.20 on 2/28/25. As a percentage of FHB's recent stock price of $27.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.94%, so look for shares of First Hawaiian Inc to trade 0.94% lower — all else being equal — when FHB shares open for trading on 2/14/25. Similarly, investors should look for APAM to open 1.85% lower in price and for VBTX to open 0.73% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHB, APAM, and VBTX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Hawaiian Inc (Symbol: FHB):



Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (Symbol: APAM):



Veritex Holdings Inc (Symbol: VBTX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.75% for First Hawaiian Inc, 7.41% for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, and 2.92% for Veritex Holdings Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Hawaiian Inc shares are currently up about 2.2%, Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc shares are up about 1.7%, and Veritex Holdings Inc shares are up about 2.9% on the day.

