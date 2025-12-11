Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bankshares, Urban Edge Properties and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN), Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 1/2/26, Urban Edge Properties will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.19 on 12/31/25, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 12/29/25. As a percentage of FFIN's recent stock price of $31.67, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when FFIN shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for UE to open 0.99% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.43% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFIN, UE, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (Symbol: FFIN):



Urban Edge Properties (Symbol: UE):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.40% for First Financial Bankshares, Inc., 3.97% for Urban Edge Properties, and 17.15% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Thursday trading, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. shares are currently up about 1.9%, Urban Edge Properties shares are up about 0.5%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are up about 0.2% on the day.

