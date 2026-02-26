Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bancorp, RLI and M & T Bank

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/2/26, First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI), and M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.25 on 3/16/26, RLI Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 3/16/26, and M & T Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 3/31/26. As a percentage of FFBC's recent stock price of $29.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.85%, so look for shares of First Financial Bancorp to trade 0.85% lower — all else being equal — when FFBC shares open for trading on 3/2/26. Similarly, investors should look for RLI to open 0.26% lower in price and for MTB to open 0.67% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFBC, RLI, and MTB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



RLI Corp (Symbol: RLI):



M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.40% for First Financial Bancorp, 1.04% for RLI Corp, and 2.70% for M & T Bank Corp.

In Thursday trading, First Financial Bancorp shares are currently up about 2%, RLI Corp shares are up about 0.9%, and M & T Bank Corp shares are up about 1.8% on the day.

