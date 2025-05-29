Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Financial Bancorp, Principal Financial Group and Stifel Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/2/25, First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC), Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG), and Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Financial Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 6/16/25, Principal Financial Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.76 on 6/27/25, and Stifel Financial Corporation will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.46 on 6/16/25. As a percentage of FFBC's recent stock price of $24.13, this dividend works out to approximately 0.99%, so look for shares of First Financial Bancorp to trade 0.99% lower — all else being equal — when FFBC shares open for trading on 6/2/25. Similarly, investors should look for PFG to open 0.98% lower in price and for SF to open 0.49% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FFBC, PFG, and SF, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Financial Bancorp (Symbol: FFBC):



Principal Financial Group Inc (Symbol: PFG):



Stifel Financial Corporation (Symbol: SF):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.98% for First Financial Bancorp, 3.91% for Principal Financial Group Inc, and 1.95% for Stifel Financial Corporation.

In Thursday trading, First Financial Bancorp shares are currently down about 1.6%, Principal Financial Group Inc shares are off about 1.6%, and Stifel Financial Corporation shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

