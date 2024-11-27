Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, Virtu Financial and Cboe Global Markets

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/29/24, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT), and Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.16 on 12/13/24, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.24 on 12/15/24, and Cboe Global Markets Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.63 on 12/13/24. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $21.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.75%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.75% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 11/29/24. Similarly, investors should look for VIRT to open 0.65% lower in price and for CBOE to open 0.29% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, VIRT, and CBOE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT):



Cboe Global Markets Inc (Symbol: CBOE):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.01% for First Bancorp, 2.62% for Virtu Financial Inc - Class A, and 1.16% for Cboe Global Markets Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently off about 1.6%, Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are down about 0.2%, and Cboe Global Markets Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

