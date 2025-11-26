Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, National Bank Holdings and Ellington Financial

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/28/25, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC), and Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 12/12/25, National Bank Holdings Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.31 on 12/15/25, and Ellington Financial Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.13 on 12/31/25. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $20.01, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 11/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for NBHC to open 0.82% lower in price and for EFC to open 0.94% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, NBHC, and EFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



National Bank Holdings Corp (Symbol: NBHC):



Ellington Financial Inc (Symbol: EFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.60% for First Bancorp, 3.26% for National Bank Holdings Corp, and 11.24% for Ellington Financial Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 1.5%, National Bank Holdings Corp shares are up about 2.8%, and Ellington Financial Inc shares are up about 1.5% on the day.

