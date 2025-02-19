Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, HCI Group and Equifax

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/7/25, HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/21/25, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $20.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for HCI to open 0.33% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, HCI, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):



HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):



Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for First Bancorp, 1.34% for HCI Group Inc, and 0.63% for Equifax Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.8%, HCI Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Equifax Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MOTO Videos

 Institutional Holders of JPME

 Funds Holding FLCC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.