News & Insights

Markets
FBP

Ex-Dividend Reminder: First Bancorp, HCI Group and Equifax

February 19, 2025 — 10:27 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/25, First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP), HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI), and Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.18 on 3/7/25, HCI Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 3/21/25, and Equifax Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.39 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of FBP's recent stock price of $20.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of First Bancorp to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when FBP shares open for trading on 2/21/25. Similarly, investors should look for HCI to open 0.33% lower in price and for EFX to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FBP, HCI, and EFX, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First Bancorp (Symbol: FBP):

FBP+Dividend+History+Chart

HCI Group Inc (Symbol: HCI):

HCI+Dividend+History+Chart

Equifax Inc (Symbol: EFX):

EFX+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.50% for First Bancorp, 1.34% for HCI Group Inc, and 0.63% for Equifax Inc.

In Wednesday trading, First Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.8%, HCI Group Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Equifax Inc shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 MOTO Videos
 Institutional Holders of JPME
 Funds Holding FLCC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
MOTO Videos-> Institutional Holders of JPME-> Funds Holding FLCC-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FBP
HCI
EFX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.