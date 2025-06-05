Ex-Dividend Reminder: First American Financial, SEI Investments and Simon Property Group

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/9/25, First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC), and Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 6/16/25, SEI Investments Company will pay its semi-annual dividend of $0.49 on 6/17/25, and Simon Property Group, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of FAF's recent stock price of $55.81, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of First American Financial Corp to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when FAF shares open for trading on 6/9/25. Similarly, investors should look for SEIC to open 0.58% lower in price and for SPG to open 1.30% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAF, SEIC, and SPG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



SEI Investments Company (Symbol: SEIC):



Simon Property Group, Inc. (Symbol: SPG):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for First American Financial Corp, 1.15% for SEI Investments Company, and 5.20% for Simon Property Group, Inc..

In Thursday trading, First American Financial Corp shares are currently up about 0.1%, SEI Investments Company shares are up about 0.2%, and Simon Property Group, Inc. shares are down about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Closed End Funds List

 LPNT YTD Return

 DRCT Videos



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.