Ex-Dividend Reminder: First American Financial, Alexander & Baldwin and Republic Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/20/24, First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF), Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX), and Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. First American Financial Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.54 on 9/27/24, Alexander & Baldwin Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2225 on 10/7/24, and Republic Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.407 on 10/18/24. As a percentage of FAF's recent stock price of $66.73, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of First American Financial Corp to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when FAF shares open for trading on 9/20/24. Similarly, investors should look for ALEX to open 1.13% lower in price and for RBCAA to open 0.62% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAF, ALEX, and RBCAA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

First American Financial Corp (Symbol: FAF):



Alexander & Baldwin Inc (Symbol: ALEX):



Republic Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: RBCAA):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.24% for First American Financial Corp, 4.51% for Alexander & Baldwin Inc, and 2.48% for Republic Bancorp, Inc..

In Wednesday trading, First American Financial Corp shares are currently off about 0.1%, Alexander & Baldwin Inc shares are down about 0.3%, and Republic Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

