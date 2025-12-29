Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fifth Third Bancorp, First Industrial Realty Trust and EastGroup Properties

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/31/25, Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR), and EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fifth Third Bancorp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.40 on 1/15/26, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.445 on 1/20/26, and EastGroup Properties Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.55 on 1/15/26. As a percentage of FITB's recent stock price of $48.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when FITB shares open for trading on 12/31/25. Similarly, investors should look for FR to open 0.76% lower in price and for EGP to open 0.86% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FITB, FR, and EGP, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB):



First Industrial Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FR):



EastGroup Properties Inc (Symbol: EGP):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.31% for Fifth Third Bancorp, 3.05% for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc, and 3.43% for EastGroup Properties Inc.

In Monday trading, Fifth Third Bancorp shares are currently up about 0.4%, First Industrial Realty Trust Inc shares are down about 0.2%, and EastGroup Properties Inc shares are down about 0.2% on the day.

