Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelity National Financial, Stewart Information Services and Rayonier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF), Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC), and Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelity National Financial Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/30/25, Stewart Information Services Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.50 on 6/30/25, and Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of FNF's recent stock price of $55.64, this dividend works out to approximately 0.90%, so look for shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc to trade 0.90% lower — all else being equal — when FNF shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for STC to open 0.79% lower in price and for RYN to open 1.14% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FNF, STC, and RYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelity National Financial Inc (Symbol: FNF):



Stewart Information Services Corp (Symbol: STC):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.59% for Fidelity National Financial Inc, 3.18% for Stewart Information Services Corp, and 4.57% for Rayonier Inc..

In Thursday trading, Fidelity National Financial Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Stewart Information Services Corp shares are up about 1.4%, and Rayonier Inc. shares are off about 1.1% on the day.

