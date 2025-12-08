Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelis Insurance Holdings, XP and VFC

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/10/25, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL), XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP), and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 12/23/25, XP Inc - Class A will pay its annual dividend of $0.18 on 12/18/25, and VF Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.09 on 12/18/25. As a percentage of FIHL's recent stock price of $18.09, this dividend works out to approximately 0.83%, so look for shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd to trade 0.83% lower — all else being equal — when FIHL shares open for trading on 12/10/25. Similarly, investors should look for XP to open 1.01% lower in price and for VFC to open 0.47% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIHL, XP, and VFC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



XP Inc - Class A (Symbol: XP):



VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.32% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, 1.01% for XP Inc - Class A, and 1.89% for VF Corp..

In Monday trading, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 0.1%, XP Inc - Class A shares are off about 10.1%, and VF Corp. shares are up about 2.6% on the day.

