Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelis Insurance Holdings, Sila Realty Trust and Pool

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 3/12/25, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL), Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA), and Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.10 on 3/27/25, Sila Realty Trust Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.40 on 3/26/25, and Pool Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.20 on 3/26/25. As a percentage of FIHL's recent stock price of $15.00, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when FIHL shares open for trading on 3/12/25. Similarly, investors should look for SILA to open 1.57% lower in price and for POOL to open 0.33% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIHL, SILA, and POOL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



Sila Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: SILA):



Pool Corp (Symbol: POOL):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.67% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, 18.85% for Sila Realty Trust Inc, and 1.32% for Pool Corp.

In Monday trading, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 2.1%, Sila Realty Trust Inc shares are up about 1.3%, and Pool Corp shares are up about 2% on the day.

