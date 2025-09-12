Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fidelis Insurance Holdings, J&J Snack Foods and Meritage Homes

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL), J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF), and Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 9/26/25, J&J Snack Foods Corp. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.80 on 10/7/25, and Meritage Homes Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.43 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of FIHL's recent stock price of $17.45, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when FIHL shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for JJSF to open 0.74% lower in price and for MTH to open 0.53% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FIHL, JJSF, and MTH, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd (Symbol: FIHL):



J&J Snack Foods Corp. (Symbol: JJSF):



Meritage Homes Corp (Symbol: MTH):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.44% for Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd, 2.98% for J&J Snack Foods Corp., and 2.12% for Meritage Homes Corp.

In Friday trading, Fidelis Insurance Holdings Ltd shares are currently up about 2.3%, J&J Snack Foods Corp. shares are up about 0.6%, and Meritage Homes Corp shares are up about 3.3% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 TARO market cap history

 RTX Technical Analysis

 Funds Holding OIIM



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.