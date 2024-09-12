Ex-Dividend Reminder: F&G Annuities & Life, UnitedHealth Group and ARMOUR Residential REIT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/24, F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG), UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.21 on 9/30/24, UnitedHealth Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $2.10 on 9/24/24, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. will pay its monthly dividend of $0.24 on 9/27/24. As a percentage of FG's recent stock price of $39.58, this dividend works out to approximately 0.53%, so look for shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc to trade 0.53% lower — all else being equal — when FG shares open for trading on 9/16/24. Similarly, investors should look for UNH to open 0.36% lower in price and for ARR to open 1.17% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FG, UNH, and ARR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):



UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH):



ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (Symbol: ARR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.12% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc, 1.43% for UnitedHealth Group Inc, and 13.99% for ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc..

In Thursday trading, F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are currently down about 1.6%, UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are down about 1.6%, and ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. shares are off about 0.1% on the day.

