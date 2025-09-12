Ex-Dividend Reminder: F&G Annuities & Life, Renasant and Rayonier

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 9/16/25, F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG), Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST), and Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/25, Renasant Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 9/30/25, and Rayonier Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.2725 on 9/30/25. As a percentage of FG's recent stock price of $34.53, this dividend works out to approximately 0.64%, so look for shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc to trade 0.64% lower — all else being equal — when FG shares open for trading on 9/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for RNST to open 0.58% lower in price and for RYN to open 1.02% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FG, RNST, and RYN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):



Renasant Corp (Symbol: RNST):



Rayonier Inc. (Symbol: RYN):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.55% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc, 2.31% for Renasant Corp, and 4.07% for Rayonier Inc..

In Friday trading, F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are currently up about 0.6%, Renasant Corp shares are off about 1.4%, and Rayonier Inc. shares are up about 2.3% on the day.

