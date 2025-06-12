Ex-Dividend Reminder: F&G Annuities & Life, Phillips Edison and Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/16/25, F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG), Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO), and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. F&G Annuities & Life Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.22 on 6/30/25, Phillips Edison & Co Inc will pay its monthly dividend of $0.1025 on 7/1/25, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 6/30/25. As a percentage of FG's recent stock price of $32.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.67%, so look for shares of F&G Annuities & Life Inc to trade 0.67% lower — all else being equal — when FG shares open for trading on 6/16/25. Similarly, investors should look for PECO to open 0.29% lower in price and for AGM to open 0.77% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FG, PECO, and AGM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

F&G Annuities & Life Inc (Symbol: FG):



Phillips Edison & Co Inc (Symbol: PECO):



Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.70% for F&G Annuities & Life Inc, 3.44% for Phillips Edison & Co Inc, and 3.07% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp.

In Thursday trading, F&G Annuities & Life Inc shares are currently up about 1.4%, Phillips Edison & Co Inc shares are off about 1.4%, and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are up about 1.4% on the day.

