Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federated Hermes, Wells Fargo and SouthState

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 8/8/25, Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC), and SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 8/15/25, Wells Fargo & Co will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 9/1/25, and SouthState Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 8/15/25. As a percentage of FHI's recent stock price of $51.41, this dividend works out to approximately 0.66%, so look for shares of Federated Hermes Inc to trade 0.66% lower — all else being equal — when FHI shares open for trading on 8/8/25. Similarly, investors should look for WFC to open 0.58% lower in price and for SSB to open 0.64% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHI, WFC, and SSB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



Wells Fargo & Co (Symbol: WFC):



SouthState Corp (Symbol: SSB):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.65% for Federated Hermes Inc, 2.31% for Wells Fargo & Co, and 2.55% for SouthState Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently up about 0.7%, Wells Fargo & Co shares are up about 0.5%, and SouthState Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

