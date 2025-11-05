Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federated Hermes, SouthState Bank and Norfolk Southern

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 11/7/25, Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI), SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB), and Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federated Hermes Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 11/14/25, SouthState Bank Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.60 on 11/14/25, and Norfolk Southern Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.35 on 11/20/25. As a percentage of FHI's recent stock price of $49.57, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Federated Hermes Inc to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when FHI shares open for trading on 11/7/25. Similarly, investors should look for SSB to open 0.68% lower in price and for NSC to open 0.48% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FHI, SSB, and NSC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federated Hermes Inc (Symbol: FHI):



SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB):



Norfolk Southern Corp (Symbol: NSC):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.74% for Federated Hermes Inc, 2.73% for SouthState Bank Corp, and 1.90% for Norfolk Southern Corp.

In Wednesday trading, Federated Hermes Inc shares are currently up about 1%, SouthState Bank Corp shares are off about 1.1%, and Norfolk Southern Corp shares are up about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding RH

 ETFs Holding CW

 UCBA shares outstanding history



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.