Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Realty Investment Trust, Two Harbors Investment and Ventas

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 10/1/24, Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT), Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO), and Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Realty Investment Trust will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.10 on 10/15/24, Two Harbors Investment Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/29/24, and Ventas Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.45 on 10/17/24. As a percentage of FRT's recent stock price of $113.63, this dividend works out to approximately 0.97%, so look for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust to trade 0.97% lower — all else being equal — when FRT shares open for trading on 10/1/24. Similarly, investors should look for TWO to open 3.28% lower in price and for VTR to open 0.70% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FRT, TWO, and VTR, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (Symbol: FRT):



Two Harbors Investment Corp (Symbol: TWO):



Ventas Inc (Symbol: VTR):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.87% for Federal Realty Investment Trust, 13.12% for Two Harbors Investment Corp, and 2.82% for Ventas Inc.

In Friday trading, Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are currently down about 1%, Two Harbors Investment Corp shares are up about 0.4%, and Ventas Inc shares are down about 1.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

 SHO Next Dividend Date

 WINT Stock Predictions

 OLED Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.