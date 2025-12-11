Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Federal Agricultural Mortgage, T. Rowe Price Group and Community Trust Bancorp

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 12/15/25, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM), T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW), and Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.50 on 12/31/25, T. Rowe Price Group Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.27 on 12/30/25, and Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.53 on 1/2/26. As a percentage of AGM's recent stock price of $184.14, this dividend works out to approximately 0.81%, so look for shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp to trade 0.81% lower — all else being equal — when AGM shares open for trading on 12/15/25. Similarly, investors should look for TROW to open 1.23% lower in price and for CTBI to open 0.89% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for AGM, TROW, and CTBI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp (Symbol: AGM):

AGM+Dividend+History+Chart

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (Symbol: TROW):

TROW+Dividend+History+Chart

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (Symbol: CTBI):

CTBI+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 3.26% for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp, 4.91% for T. Rowe Price Group Inc, and 3.57% for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc..

In Thursday trading, Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp shares are currently up about 1.8%, T. Rowe Price Group Inc shares are off about 1.7%, and Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. shares are up about 2.8% on the day.

