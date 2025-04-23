Markets
Ex-Dividend Reminder: Fastenal, Albertsons Companies and TXNM Energy

April 23, 2025 — 10:04 am EDT

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/25/25, Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST), Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI), and TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. Fastenal Co. will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.44 on 5/23/25, Albertsons Companies Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.15 on 5/9/25, and TXNM Energy Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.4075 on 5/16/25. As a percentage of FAST's recent stock price of $81.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.54%, so look for shares of Fastenal Co. to trade 0.54% lower — all else being equal — when FAST shares open for trading on 4/25/25. Similarly, investors should look for ACI to open 0.67% lower in price and for TXNM to open 0.76% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FAST, ACI, and TXNM, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

Fastenal Co. (Symbol: FAST):

Albertsons Companies Inc (Symbol: ACI):

TXNM Energy Inc (Symbol: TXNM):

In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 2.16% for Fastenal Co., 2.66% for Albertsons Companies Inc, and 3.06% for TXNM Energy Inc.

In Wednesday trading, Fastenal Co. shares are currently up about 1.4%, Albertsons Companies Inc shares are up about 1.1%, and TXNM Energy Inc shares are up about 3.5% on the day.

