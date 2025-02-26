Ex-Dividend Reminder: FactSet Research Systems, T-Mobile US and Badger Meter

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/28/25, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS), T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS), and Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI) will all trade ex-dividend for their respective upcoming dividends. FactSet Research Systems Inc. will pay its quarterly dividend of $1.04 on 3/20/25, T-Mobile US Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.88 on 3/13/25, and Badger Meter Inc will pay its quarterly dividend of $0.34 on 3/14/25. As a percentage of FDS's recent stock price of $462.94, this dividend works out to approximately 0.22%, so look for shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. to trade 0.22% lower — all else being equal — when FDS shares open for trading on 2/28/25. Similarly, investors should look for TMUS to open 0.33% lower in price and for BMI to open 0.16% lower, all else being equal.

Below are dividend history charts for FDS, TMUS, and BMI, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent ones declared.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS):



T-Mobile US Inc (Symbol: TMUS):



Badger Meter Inc (Symbol: BMI):



In general, dividends are not always predictable, following the ups and downs of company profits over time. Therefore, a good first due diligence step in forming an expectation of annual yield going forward, is looking at the history above, for a sense of stability over time. This can help in judging whether the most recent dividends from these companies are likely to continue. If they do continue, the current estimated yields on annualized basis would be 0.90% for FactSet Research Systems Inc., 1.30% for T-Mobile US Inc, and 0.66% for Badger Meter Inc.

In Wednesday trading, FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently up about 0.3%, T-Mobile US Inc shares are up about 0.9%, and Badger Meter Inc shares are up about 0.7% on the day.

